CHENNAI: Making a veiled but sharp attack on the BJP leaders, who have, of late, started predicting the end of the Dravidian rule in Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday described the ‘critics’ of the Dravidian movement as those with myopic vision living in illusion.

“Let me reassure that whatever be the criticism, opposition, mischievous propaganda, the Dravidian movement will grow in strength,” he asserted.

Budget speeches are usually bereft of political messages. Contrary to this, Panneerselvam has made these sharp remarks, of course, without naming anyone, while concluding his budget speech for 2018-19 in the Assembly and this assumes political significance at a time when the State is fighting for its rights over the Cauvery water.

Political analyst Tharasu Shyam sees this as a direct response to the BJP leaders. “It is an indication that the AIADMK is asserting itself at the critical moment. Significantly, these remarks come a day after the BJP’s defeat in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu is going to face a politically important phase within two weeks as far as the Cauvery issue is concerned. So Panneerselvam’s remarks are important at this juncture,” he added.

Profusely praising the Dravidian rule in Tamil Nadu, which began in 1967 with the late Chief Minister C N Annadurai, Panneerselvam said the AIADMK, which ruled the State for most of the years, had contributed to the State’s enormous growth in all sectors.

“Certain political critics with myopic vision indulge in fallacious propaganda against the Dravidian rule. They are living in an illusion and daydreaming about destroying the Dravidian movement. To them, I want to send a clear message that Tamil Nadu has progressed much better than many other State and achieved stupendous progress on various socio-economic fronts during the last 50 years,” asserted Panneerselvam.

Stating that no person with true conscience would ever deny the progress made by Tamil Nadu in health, education, social security, human development index, industrial and economic development or in providing basic amenities to the people, the Deputy CM quoted from the recent publication of NITI Aayog to draw home his point.

“NITI Aayog says Tamil Nadu stands at third place among all States in the country in health indicators and at first place in higher education enrolment,” he added.

Reeling out a long list of achievements made during the Dravidian rule during the five decades, Panneerselvam said, “In terms of the GDP, Tamil Nadu stood at fifth place during 1950s. Today, ours is the second largest economy in the country.”

Hitting out at the successive governments at the Centre, Panneerselvam said, “All these achievements have been made possible by the social equity agenda provided by the Dravidian movement, without much patronage from the successive Central governments, while such

patronage has been extended to many other states. It is very clearly evident that we have grown on our own efforts and on our own strength.”

He said the critics of the Dravidian rule should understand that Tamil Nadu was the crucible of socio-economic transformation worth emulation by others. “Taking praise and criticism with equanimity of mind, our march will continue to fulfil the dreams of our leaders who have toiled and nurtured this movement,” he said.

Assembly session till March 22

Chennai: The session of Tamil Nadu Assembly, which commenced with the presentation of Budget on Thursday, will be conducted till March 22, Speaker P Dhanapal said here on Thursday. Addressing reporters after a Business Advisory Committee meeting at the Secretariat, he said public discussion on the State Budget for 2018-19 will be conducted for three days from March 19. “On March 22, a draft bill to grant the funds will be presented and discussion on the Budget will end the same day,” Dhanapal said.