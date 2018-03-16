SALEM: Welcoming the announcements in the Tamil Nadu Budget 2018, Salem District Small Scale & Tiny Industries Association (SADISSTIA) has stated that with several industrial promotion and MSME sector specific features it was a growth-oriented budget.

In a statement reacting to the budget, president of SADISSTIA K Mariappan said that with a big thrust on Start Ups and first generation Entrepreneurs, a strategic plan for Entrepreneurship & Innovation for the period 2017 to 2021 with a fund allocation of Rs 100 crore to the Entrepreneurship Development & Innovation Institute, Government of Tamil Nadu will provide skill development to two lakh unemployed youth, which will serve to eradicate unemployment the budget

The decision of the State government to undertake the second phase of the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Programme(TNIPP) with an estimated project cost of Rs 1,295 crore to make Industrial Development and also an allocation of Rs 100 crore for a Special Project to develop various product-specific Integrated MSME Clusters in four locations will create opportunity for setting up Common Facility Centres to serve for the benefit of MSME units.

He further pointed out that in the last year budget, a grant amounting of Rs 5 crores each to set up Trade Facilitation Centre at Salem, Tiruchy, Madurai is again announced in the budget also.