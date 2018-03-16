CHENNAI: The State government has allocated Rs 27,205 crore for School Education Department in annual budget and has identified 33,519 out-of-school children who will be imbibed into education system this year.

The government has set a target of upgrading 100 middle schools into high schools and another 100 high schools into higher secondary schools. Between 2016 and 2018, the government has opened six new primary schools and upgraded more than 250 schools.

Presenting the first budget where NEET has become compulsory, Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said that school syllabi will be revised in consultation with CBSE. He also announced refurbishing of school libraries to inculcate the reading habit.

A sum of Rs 533 crore has been allocated towards strengthening school infrastructure out of which Rs 200 crore will be obtained as NABARD loans.

In this financial year, Rs 462.50 crore has been kept aside for building Hi-Tech labs in 3,090 High Schools and 2,939 Higher Secondary Schools. These labs will have 10-20 computers each.

The State government has also allocated Rs 1,750 crore and Rs 850 crore for Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) and Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA) respectively. It is however yet to get reimbursement from the Centre for last year’s allocations.

Finance Minister O Panneerselvam announced a staggering Rs 250 crore in grants to Annamalai University.

He also said the government has undertaken construction of 862 classrooms, 172 laboratories at the cost of Rs 210 crore.

Heritage buildings at Government arts and science college in Kumbakonam, Victoria Hostel in Presidency college and Queen Mary’s college in Chennai will undergo restoration at a cost of Rs 26 crore in this financial year.

The State government will continue its scheme of refunding tuition fees of first generation graduates and a sum of Rs 682 crore has been allocated for the purpose.