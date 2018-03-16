MADURAI: Madurai witnessed the birth of yet another new political party on Thursday, this time that of TTV Dhinakaran’s.

The RK Nagar MLA named his party ‘Amma Makkal Munetra Kazhagam’, and unveiled the party’s flag, with J Jayalalithaa’s image at its centre.

Revealing the name during a gathering in Melur with 20,000 supporters in attendance, Dhinakaran said that his faction will continue to function in the new name and contest all elections including cooperative, local body, assembly and parliamentary elections, until the ‘AIADMK’ name and its two leaves symbol are retrieved.

He also said that the party will use the ‘cooker symbol’. “The true cadre of Amma is with me and my party will capture power with the help of the cadre base,” he said.