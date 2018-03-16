TIRUCHY: Though TTV Dhinakaran’s supporters address him as ‘Dravida Thalaivan’, the name of his outfit Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has raised many eyebrows as it does not feature ‘Dravidam’.

While on the one hand those opposed to Dravidam and some Tamil activists are celebrating that the new party does not have the word in its name, on the other, supporters of the DMK are of the opinion that it was good Dhinakaran shed Dravidam and are happy the word would not be polluted further. All these views are reflected through their posts on social media.

DMK supporter Don Ashok said, “If TTV’s party name contains ‘Dravidam’, it would only deteriorate the true spirit of the word. Now, it has escaped from that damage.”

However, Dhinakaran’s supporters contended that simply the absence of ‘Dravidam’ in the name could not mean that the new party has moved away from the Dravidian ideology.

Thanga Tamilselvan, propaganda secretary of TTV faction and one of disqualified MLAs, said, “The new organisation is only a temporary measure that aims to retrieve the AIADMK, which very much features ‘Dravidam’. The new organisation’s name has Makkal in it, in line with the famous saying of Amma — ‘Makkalal Naan, Makkalukkagavery Naan’. Hence, we are very clear in our position.”

VT Kalaiselvan, the MLA of Vriddhachalam, said, “There is no difference between the words Amma and Dravidam. Both are same.”

K Venkataramani, who designed TTV’s flag, said, “I designed the flag with the help of four friends. I put Amma’s portrait in the middle as I considered her personality a mixture of Dravidian leaders Periyar, Anna and MGR. "

TTV also echoed this view in his speech while unveiling it. I am happy my design has been selected.” Venkatramani is a resident of Manickam Nagar in Thanjavur and is the 39th block secretary of TTV’s faction.