TIRUPUR: Finance Minister O Panneerselvam has announced the allotment of Rs 1,789 crore for the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme in the 2018-19 budget, but also said that the government would release Rs 250 crore as the first instalment.

This has not made the farmers in the region and activists of the Athikadavu- Avinashi Poraatta Kuzhu happy. The allocation will cheer the people here only when they see actual action on the project, which has so far remained on paper, they say.

“We do not want any more projects and promises on paper. It should not be another eyewash. Tenders should floated and action taken on the project in two-three months if we are to believe the government’s promises,” said a disappointed Dr D Prabhu, convenor, Federation for Athikadavu- Avinashi Groundwater Recharge Scheme. “The drought this year is worse than last year’s worst drought in 40 years,” he added.