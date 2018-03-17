TIRUNELVELI: The annual day function of a primary school in Tirunlveli district on Friday took a gloomy turn after students, teachers and others, who took part in the function complained of eye irritation. More than 125 students, teachers and parents suffered eye irritation and pain allegedly due to exposure to bright lights used during the function.

Sources said that 96 students, including 55 boys and 41 girls, were studying at the aided primary school at Eruvadi in Tirunelveli district. On Friday, the school annual day function was organised on the premises from 2 pm to 5.30 pm.

On the occasion, high powered lights were fixed. Because of the light used, while some felt eye irrigation during the function, other complained of it at a later time in night. Thereafter, on Saturday morning, the school administration called the parents and took them to Aravind Eye Hospital in Tirunelveli for treatment.

As more than 100 students, parents and teachers were taken to the eye hospital, collector Sandeep Nanduri visited the students at the hospital and consulted with the doctors.

Later, speaking to reporters, Nanduri said that the doctors had assured that their vision was not affected, and they would recover in a day or two. Around 60 students and 40 parents and teachers were treated as out patients.

“A team of ophthalmologists from Tirunelveli Medical College Hosptial (TvMCH) will camp at Eruvadi area for three days. Also, the education officials will conduct an enquiry and a guideline will be issued on the usage of electric lights in school and college functions in the district,” he said.

Cheranmahadevi Sub Collector P Akash, Tirunelveli RDO L Maithily, TvMCH Dean S M Kannan, Aravidn Eye Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr R Ramakrishnan and others accompanied him.

Aravind Eye Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr R Ramakrishnan told Express, “They felt the irritation, redness, watering and pain due to prolonged exposure to bright lights. The phenomenon is known as Photo Toxicity. We treated them as out patients and gave them antibiotic, anti inflammatory drops and pain killer tablets. Their vision is normal.” He added that if bright lights were used in closed rooms, it would cause these symptoms but not when used in open spaces.

A mother of the student said, “Two powered bulbs were fixed, one in the front another in the middle of the room where the function was held. We felt eye irritation during the function but stayed there till the programme was over. Later, in night condition of the students worsened.”

In this connection, Eruvadi police have registered a case under sections 278, 284, 285, 290 and 337 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested the school correspondent Balasubramanian and have started an investigation.