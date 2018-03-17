CHENNAI: Nearly a month after completing the removal of supporters of V K Sasikala and T T V Dhinakaran from the party, the ruling AIADMK on Friday appointed 19 organising secretaries and new secretaries to many party districts besides bifurcating the North Chennai North district into two. Many senior functionaries have been accommodated in key party posts.

Till mid-February, over 3,500 party functionaries who are supporters of Sasikala and Dhinakaran were removed. After many rounds of consultations, the party has started filling up the vacancies as well as appointing functionaries to key posts. Appointment of new office-bearers will continue in the coming days.

The newly-appointed 19 organising secretaries are: Panruti S Ramachandran, C Ponnaiyan, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, KA Sengottaiyan, Natham R Viswanathan, D Jayakumar, CVe Shanmugam, RS Rajakannappan, JCD Prabhakar, V Maitreyan, PH Manoj Pandian, SP Shanmuganathan, S Gokula Indira, Adhi Rajaram, V Somasundaram, Sevvoor S Ramachandran, Mukur N Subramanian, Bhudi Chandran and N Murugumaran.

Vaigai Selvan has been appointed as deputy propaganda secretary. Other senior functionaries appointed as the headquarters office-bearers are : NR Sivapathi (secretary, MGR Youth Wing), N Paranjothi (secretary, Youth Brigade), S Ramachandran (joint secretary, MGR Mandram), KA Jeyapal (joint secretary, fishermen wing), Sathya Panneerselvam, A Azhagu Thamizhselvi and L Jayasudha (deputy secretaries, women’s wing), SPM Syed Khan (Theni district secretary), M Chakkarapani (secretary, Villupuram North district), P Kumar (secretary, Tiruchy urban district), T Nagar B Sathya (secretary, South Chennai North district), S Ravi (secretary, Vellore east district) and R Duraikannu (secretary, Thanjavur north district).

The North Chennai North district has been bifurcated as North Chennai North (East) district and North Chennai North (West) district.