COIMBATORE: Sacked AIADMK spokesperson, K C Palanisamy today blamed the party leadership for his removal 'under pressure from BJP' for speaking in support of the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

Talking to reporters here, he sought to know why he was singled out for the remarks, though another leader Venugopal, an MP, also expressed similar views on the issue.

The Cauvery Management Board would become a reality only if the party supported the no-confidence motion and it should take a firm stand on the issue, he said.

He also charged that problems cropped up in AIADMK as there were two power centres (chief minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam) and said the leaders should not utilise the party for their selfish ends.

Palanisamy, a former MP, was sacked yesterday for alleged anti-party activities after he favoured support by the ruling party in the state to the no-confidence motion against the Modi government in Parliament.

A party release, jointly signed by AIADMK coordinator Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Palaniswami, said he was expelled from the basic party membership and all other responsibilities.