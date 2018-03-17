CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday officially relieved IAS officer U Sagayam as Legal Commissioner, after having appointed him three years ago to probe the illegal granite mining scam in Madurai.

A division bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and G Jayachandran passed the order and officially wound up the one-man commission.

The court said that if the illegal mining was still happening in the closed mines of Madurai and granite were transported, then it showed the failure of the State machinery.

“When even stolen gold jewelleries are traced these days, cannot the authorities trace the source of the granites,” the bench said.

The court also dismissed a plea moved by PRP Granites seeking to allow them to carry out mining in locations other than in Madurai and to allow export the granite.

However, the Madras High Court granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the authority concerned to prove their case and seek permission.