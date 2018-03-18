CHENNAI: A day after welcoming the possibility of formation of Dravida Nadu by consolidating the southern States, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M K Stalin on Saturday said, “the DMK is not raising that demand again, but media is attempting to create such an impression.”

However, he recalled the words of C N Annadurai (Arignar Anna), the then president of DMK, while giving up Dravida Nadu demand in the early 1960s. “Anna had said though we give up the demand for Dravida Nadu, the reasons for the demand still holds good. Even now, the southern states are being neglected by the Centre and hence such a demand is being raised again,” he added.

Responding to queries from media persons, Stalin clarified that when scribes in Erode asked him about the rising demand for Dravida Nadu, he had said he would welcome that. “However as far as the DMK is concerned, we have given up the demand for Dravida Nadu long ago. But now, the media is portraying a picture as if we have started raising the Dravida Nadu demand again and supporting it. It is not correct,” Stalin added.