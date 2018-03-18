COIMBATORE: Automobile spare parts worth lakhs stored in a godown were gutted in a fire that broke out in a two-storey building in nearby Salem today, even as fire tenders have been battling for the past five hours to put out the flames.

However, no one is injured, police said.

The fire was noticed around 7.30 AM in the first floor of the building where spare parts and engine oil barrels were stored, in Mittapudur area, they said.

On receiving information, eight fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire, they said.

Senior officials of the police and Fire and Rescue Personnel Services department are at the site to oversee the fire fighting operations, they said adding the cause of the fire is being investigated.

The estimated loss is yet to be ascertained, police added.