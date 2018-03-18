CHENNAI: The First Bench of the Madras High Court headed by Chief Justice Indira Banerjee has directed the Registry of Madurai Bench not to take up any plea from Disc Assets Lead India Limited, a Madurai-based real estate company, which was allegedly involved in Rs 1,130-crore investment scam.

The Bench, the other judge being Justice Abdul Quddhose, also directed that all existing cases connected with the scam should be transferred to the Principal Bench in Chennai.

The directors of the company are trying to get away from the criminal cases by clandestinely approaching the Madurai Bench, while it (First Bench) has appointed a committee to identify and settle dues to over 12 lakh depositors, the Bench said.

This apart, the committee had pointed out that when it approached Cholamandalam Securities Limited, which was managing the Demat account of the firm, with a request to sell the shares owned by the company and transfer the proceeds to it (the court-appointed committee), Cholamandalam refused to do so and demanded the PAN in the name of the committee to transfer the proceeds. The directors of Disc Assets were not cooperating with the probe, it added.

Recording the submissions, the Bench directed Cholamandalam Securities to sell shares in Demat account of the company and deposit the proceeds thereon in the joint account of the committee. Since the sale is on account of the company which has a PAN card, there can be no question of insistence of separate PAN in the name of committee or PAN card of any of the committee members, the Bench added.