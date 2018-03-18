COIMBATORE: After the Special Court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases in Chennai dismissed a custody petition on Friday, its top officials rushed back to the Coimbatore office and conducted a meeting here on Saturday. The petition had sought the custody of S Subair and A Mubarak, two of the accused in the murder of Hindu Munnani leader C Sasikumar.

On Thursday, NIA officials had summoned B Saddam and Syed Abuthakeer, two of the accused now out on bail and interrogated them. They questioned the two about links with political and other organisations.

“Though there was specific intelligence information, no links have been established during the interrogation,” an NIA official told Express.

The case had been taken over by the NIA, which has invoked Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the four accused.

As the case is being tried before the Special Court under the NIA Act, the officials also discussed the shifting of Subair and Mubarak to the Puzhal prison in Chennai from the Salem Central Prison to make the proceedings easier.

However, the NIA is stuck with numerous cases filed by the defence counsel on behalf of the four accused.

Individual writ petitions have been filed in the Madras High Court challenging the Centre’s order directing the NIA to take up the case.

A separate writ petition challenging the jurisdiction of the court has also been filed. “The case is being tried in the NIA Special Court. But this case can be tried in the Coimbatore Sessions Court itself as per the laws under which it was registered.

“A separate writ petition has been filed in the High Court challenging the trial by the NIA Special Court,” said the defence counsel. Meanwhile, the case that came up for hearing on Friday was adjourned for inquiry to April 6.