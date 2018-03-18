Pressure piles on AIADMK to support no-trust motion
By T Muruganandham | Express News Service | Published: 18th March 2018 04:46 AM |
Last Updated: 18th March 2018 04:46 AM | A+A A- |
CHENNAI: With just a fortnight left for the formation of Cauvery Management Board as directed by the Supreme Court, pressure is mounting on ruling AIADMK to support the no-confidence motion being moved by YSR Congress and TDP against the BJP-led NDA government to ensure the formation of CMB in time.
Senior leaders of AIADMK said unprecedented pressure is being exerted on the Centre for forming the board and they would ensure that it is formed in time.
DMK working president MK Stalin reiterated his view that CM Edappadi K Palaniswami should emulate the sensitivity shown by Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu in taking an extreme step by moving a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. He said the ruling party MLAs and MPs in Tamil Nadu should en masse resign and DMK would follow suit.
However, Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai dismissed Stalin’s demand. He said “We can’t achieve anything by resigning. It will end up as one-day affair and thereafter, there won’t be any representation of the State in Parliament to raise Cauvery issue. So, it is not a productive way.”