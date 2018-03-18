CHENNAI: With just a fortnight left for the formation of Cauvery Managem­e­nt Board as directed by the Supr­e­me Court, pressure is mounting on ruling AIADMK to support the no-confidence motion being mo­v­ed by YSR Congress and TDP ag­a­inst the BJP-led NDA governm­e­n­t to ensure the formation of CMB in time.

Senior leaders of AIADMK sa­i­d unprecedented pressure is bei­ng exerted on the Centre for fo­r­m­ing the board and they would ensure that it is formed in time.

DMK working president MK Stalin reiterated his view that CM Edappadi K Palaniswami should emulate the sensitivity sh­own by Andhra Pradesh CM Cha­ndrababu Naidu in taking an extreme step by moving a no-confidence motion against the NDA government. He said the ruling party MLAs and MPs in Tamil Nadu should en masse resign and DMK would follow suit.

However, Lok Sabha Deputy Sp­e­aker M Thambidurai dismi­s­s­ed Stalin’s demand. He said “We can’t achieve anything by resigning. It will end up as one-day affair and thereafter, there won’t be any representation of the State in Parliament to raise Cauvery issue. So, it is not a productive way.”