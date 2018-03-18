CHENNAI: A Division Bench of the Madras High Court has acquitted three accused in a murder case. The prosecution has failed to prove its case by establishing the chain of circumstances that could definitely point to the guilt of the accused, the Bench of Justices C T Selvam and N Sathish Kumar said and ordered the acquittal of Rajkumar, Balakrishnan and Venkatesan, recently.

According to prosecution, the three men doing menial jobs/business in the harbour took the victim to a lodge in Triplicane on August 16, 2011, and murdered him by slitting the neck with a blade due to previous enmity. The Triplicane Police arrested the three and the IV Additional Sessions Judge in Chennai sentenced them to life imprisonment with a fine of `10,000 each, on January 12 last.

Allowing the appeal from the three men, the Bench said there was merit in the arguments of R C Paul Kanakaraj, the counsel for appellants, who pointed out many loopholes in the prosecution case. The criminal appeal shall stand allowed and the conviction and sentence passed on January 12 last shall be set aside, the Bench said.