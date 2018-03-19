The team from SASTRA that finished runners-up in the Antitrust Moot Court Competition held by National Law University, Jodhpur

CHENNAI: Three final-year students of SASTRA School of Law, B M Vikas, Surya Teja and Hari Prasath, have finished runners-up in the prestigious Antitrust Moot Court Competition conducted by National Law University, Jodhpur.

While Vikas and Surya Teja won the best and second best advocate awards, the team has bagged a possible job offer from reputed law firm Amarchand Mangaldas. Five SASTRA students from Biotechnology & Aerospace broke into the top 100 ranks of GATE-2018 exams to pursue postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

Rachita Kumar, a third-year student pursuing B Tech Bioinformatics programme, has bagged the prestigious 2018-Khorana Fellowship to pursue a 10-week summer internship programme at Stanford University under the mentorship of Nobel Laureate Prof Roger Kornberg. She is one of the 30 students selected from across the country.