CHENNAI: Thousands of passengers of six trains were stranded for three hours between Katpadi and Arakkonam, after two wagons of a goods train derailed in Melpakkam yard near Arakkonam on Sunday.

When fertliser-laden goods train with 41 wagons running from Ernakulam to Cumbum town in Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh entered the Melpakkam yard in Sholinghur-Melpakkam-Tiruttani section, its eighth and ninth wagons derailed.

The goods train was made to halt for six hours in the yard and was scheduled to leave for Cumbum via Tiruttani and Renigunta at 3.30 pm on Sunday.

As the 15 wagons of the goods train came to a halt in the Katpadi-Arakkonam section, trains from Katpadi could not proceed towards the Arakkonam-Chennai Central section.

As a result, Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central Weekly Express, Bengaluru-Chennai Shatabdi Express, Hubli-Chennai weekly Express, KSR Bengaluru-Chennai Express, Coimbatore-Chennai Intercity Express and Tirupattur-Chennai MEMU passenger trains had to be stopped between Chitheri and Katpadi stations, leaving the passengers stranded for three hours.

On information, Chennai division officials rushed to the spot, removed the wagons attached to the rear side and took them to Arakkonam. After the track was cleared, traffic was restored by 12.05 pm.

Due to this, the Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Express, Chennai Central-Coimbatore Intercity Express, Chennai Central-Hubli Weekly Express, Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Weekly Express, Chennai Central-KSR Bengaluru Lalbagh Express and Chennai Central-Alappuzha Express were delayed by two hours.