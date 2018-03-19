CHENNAI: The Budget session of the Assembly will resume on Monday as the House is set to debate the State Budget for the financial year 2018-19. Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who holds the finance portfolio, presented the Budget on Thursday, announcing several measures to revive the agricultural sector and steps to improve the financial condition of the State and enhance growth rate.

The House, in a special sitting on Thursday, adopted a unanimous resolution urging the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) and the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee.

The Assembly would resume on Monday amid turbulent political situation, particularly with the Cauvery river water-sharing row generating much heat. Sparks may fly in the House over several key issues, including the Cauvery row, water shortage, the resultant stress on agricultural sector and the law-and-order situation as the opposition parties are gearing up to train their guns on the government.

Despite adopting unanimous resolution, the Cauvery issue will not fail to trigger a spirited debate in the Assembly because DMK has been reiterating its demand to AIADMK to back a no-confidence motion proposed to be moved by YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party against the NDA government at the Centre.

Leader of Opposition M K Stalin said it was the opportune time to force the Centre to fulfil the demands of Tamil Nadu to form the CMB, by going against the ruling BJP when the no-trust motion came up for voting. The session, set to last till Thursday, is surely to witness fireworks.