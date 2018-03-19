TIRUCHY: In a development that is likely to add to the pressure of students and parents, teachers have threatened to boycott evaluation of answer sheets of classes X, XI and XII board exams if their demands are not met.

A resolution to this effect was ad­opted in the State-level meeting of the Joint Action Committee of Tamil Na­du Teachers Organisations-Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO)-Government Recognised Employees Association Federation (GREAF) in Tiruchy on Saturday.

Besides boycotting paper correction work, members of the association have also threatened to picket all the 74 evaluation centres across the state. Teachers and government officials alleged they had to resort to the boycott as the State government did not pay heed to their demands. The teachers and government employees have been demanding among other things restoration of the old pension scheme.

The proposed protest has left parents and students in jitters, as it could affect publication of board examination results in a big way. N Rengarajan, treasurer of JACTTO-GEO-GREAF said, “We staged several protests urging the State government to meet our long pending demands, but in va­in. So now, we will boycott the board exam paper evaluation in April.”

When pointed out that students would suffer if there is delay in publi­s­hing the results, he said it was for the government to decide whether it wa­nts to put students in a quandary. He added there could be a re-think if the government called them for negotiations.