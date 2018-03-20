SALEM: Tension prevailed at the Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital for a few hours on Monday, when a gang of rowdies visited the hospital to monitor to treatment of another notorious rowdy. The family of the one receiving treatment alleged that the gang was there to try and kill him.

Gopi alias Kora Gopi (48), of Hosur, is allegedly a rowdy with over 40 cases, including murder, kidnapping and dacoity against him. He had been acquitted in over 10 cases so far. One of his legs was amputated because of diabetes. Last year, he was convicted for the attempted murder of a sub-inspector and was lodged at Salem Central Prison. He got out on bail.

Last week, he was admitted to Salem GH due to high blood pressure. On Monday morning, when Gopi’s wife stepped out, she noticed members of the gang led by another rowdy Kaja alias Rajendran. She soon raised an alarm and the gang fled.

On information, city police conducted vehicle checks at various places but found no trace of the gang. Deputy Commissioner G Subulakshmi came to the hospital and inquired.