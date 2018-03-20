COIMBATORE: You would think there could be no possible connection between actor Priya Prakash Warrier and a private college in the city. Well, think again. The college has been receiving the collective wrath of the community, liberal or otherwise, for putting out a circular that promised punishment if any female student who dared to take a leaf out of the actor’s song that went viral and winked like she did. If you thought the censure it received was well-deserved, hold on. For the ‘circular’ turned out to be fake and the college management had nothing to do with it.

VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science was an institution that had the respect of its patrons, their family and the community. The college was recently much appreciated for taking steps to ban sale of aerated drinks within the campus, in an effort to lookout for the health of its staff and students. However, you would not know this going by the ‘circular’ that has been doing the rounds on social media for the past two days.

According to the ‘circular’, many faculty in the college were complaining of female students imitating Priya Warrier and winking at each other in classrooms. It even informed that CCTV cameras had been installed in classrooms to monitor such activity. If found guilty, the perpetrators of this vile act would be debarred for one year, it warned. As with anything that has gone viral in the past year, this too invited a great amount of outrage and an equal amount of memes.

When Express reached out to the college, its Principal N Rajkumar made it clear that the ‘circular’ was indeed fabricated. “We have a few students from Kerala studying here and they use our college bus. During the journey to college, they used to play songs and dance in the bus. Hence, we asked them to behave decently. After this incident, this fake circular surfaced on social media. We suspect the hand of those students in this.”Not to let the offenders off the hook, the college management has filed a complaint with the police, seeking action against those, who had fabricated a circular in the college’s name.