CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has informed the Madras High Court of certain irregularities including misappropriation of funds committed by R Chinnasamy when the latter was the secretary of the Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai (ATSP).

Panneerselvam said that being the administrative heads of the Anna Thozhir Sanga Peravai as per the AIADMK party bye-laws, the coordinator and the joint coordinator of the AIADMK had removed Chinnasamy from the post of the ATSP secretary.Panneerselvam stated this in his counter-affidavit filed in response to the suit filed by former MLA R Chinnasamy, challenging his removal as the ATSP secretary.

He said Chinnasamy was facing charges of financial irregularities as well as misconduct in the affairs of the ATSP. If any interim order was granted by this court, it would cause prejudice to the organisation, thereby causing hardship in recovering the amounts misappropriated by him, Panneerselvam said and sought to dismiss the suit with exemplary cost.The court posted the case to April 3 for further hearing.