CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday assured the Assembly that no illicit bars, attached to TASMAC retail outfits, would be allowed to run even as Opposition DMK cried foul over failure to hold auction for bars.

Raising the issue during a debate in the House, S Regupathy, DMK MLA from Thirumayam, alleged that the exchequer suffered a loss of Rs 900 crore per year owing to the failure to auction the bars across the State. He said all 123 bars in his native district Pudukkottai were also not auctioned, but allowed to function.

Refuting his charges, Minister for Excise P Thangamani informed that there were no parties to take certain bars on auction in rural areas necessitating re-auctioning and still many of them could not find takers.

Regupathy said none of the bars in Pudukkottai was made available for auctioning and the police and excise departments were neither holding raids nor taking action against such bars. If there was none to take auction, the DMK men were ready to take the bars, he said.

Responding to his charges, Thangamani assured, “No illegal bars will be permitted to be run.” He also informed that revenue generated through bars was Rs 436 crore and not Rs 900 crore as said by the DMK MLA and wondered whether the DMK had renounced the policy of total prohibition.

“We will never give up the demand for total prohibition, but out of concern over the loss incurred to the exchequer, I said we are ready to run the bars purely as a profession,” Regupathy said.

Free house site pattas

The DMK MLA was also engaged in an exchange with Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar over distribution of free house site pattas to poor. Quoting figures furnished in the Budget document, he charged that the government failed to attain the target in free house site patta distribution.



However, Udhayakumar dismissed the charges and noted that the government exceeded the target by giving 14.50 lakh pattas under three heads — free house site pattas, regularisation and settlement — against the target of 14 lakh pattas since 2011.Yet, Regupathy contended that target was not achieved as far as free house site pattas were concerned and the other two heads could not be counted.