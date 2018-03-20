PUDUKOTTAI: On a day when the 'Ramarajya Ratha Yathra" entered Tamil Nadu amidst much opposition, statue of the Dravidian leader Periyar was vandalised by unknown persons in a village in Pudukottai district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The villagers of Pudukkottai Viduthi noticed the statue with its head portion missing early in the morning and tensed situation prevailed in the village as a huge numbers of Dravida Kazhagam, DMK, MDMK, CPI, CPM and VCK cadres gathered at the scene and they raised slogans against the Hindu outfits’ activists.

An eight feet height Periyar statue, made by cement, was installed at the village, located about five km away from Alangudi, by one P Ravanan, zonal president of Diravidar Kazhagam( DK) and the statue was

unveiled by K Veeramani, president of DK in 2013 .

On information, a team of police personnel from Alangudi and Pudukkottai rushed to the scene and they were deployed around the village. And the DK cadres are discussing with their head quarters functionaries to stage a protest over the incident.

The DK cadres opinioned that the statue should have been damaged only by outsiders since it was installed following the unanimous decision of the villagers.

Police have deployed protection to a few Periyar statues in the district.

