TIRUNELVELI: Based on a report submitted by SP that throws light into plans of miscreants to instigate violence and spread communal tension during ‘Rama Rajya Rath Yatra’, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has imposed section 144 in the district from 6 pm on March 19 to 6 am on March 23.

In an order promulgated by the District Magistrate and Collector Sandeep Nanduri it has been stated that a serious and grave possibility of public order disturbance, communal clash, danger to public peace and tranquillity exists in the district. “Even a minor incident will snowball into a major communal clash,” the report read. Meanwhile, as many as 940 police were deployed at Sengottai and nearby places to prevent any incidents.

The ‘Rama Rajya Rath Yatra’ was flagged off by Sree Rama Dasa Mission Universal Society from Ayodhya on February 13. The yatra will enter Puliyarai in Tirunelveli on March 20 via Punalur in Kerala and pass through Sengottai, Ilangi, Tenkasi, Kadayanalloor, Puliyangudi, Vasudevanalloor, Sivagiri and proceed to Rameswaram via Rajapalayam and Madurai. Parties including DMK, MDMK, VCK, NTK and others have been demanding the government not to give permission for the yatra.

Stalin flays government for nod

M K Stalin on Monday condemned the State government for granting permission for the yatra. He accused the saffron brigade of attempting to disrupt communal harmony prevailing in Tamil Nadu, in order to set foot in the State.