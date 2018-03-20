CHENNAI: THE First Bench of the HC has directed the State to constitute a panel, headed by the Chief Educational Officer (CEO) and comprising other experts, in all districts to inspect schools and ensure that they conform to the regulations and safety norms with regard to buildings.

The provisions of the National Building Code shall also be taken note of, said the Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose, while passing interim orders on a PIL petition from A Narayanan of Change India on Monday.

Directing the School Education Department, Central Board of Secondary Education, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and Directorate of Town and Country Planning to file their respective counter-affidavits within a week, the Bench posted to April 9 further hearing on the PIL.

The petition sought a directive to ensure that government, aided and unaided schools strictly comply with part-IV relating to fire and life safety and the code of practice of fire safety in educational institutions of the Bureau of Indian Standards enumerated in National Building Code 2005, as directed by the Supreme Court.

According to petitioner, while disposing of a PIL, pursuant to the Kumbakonam school fire tragedy in 2004, the SC on April 13, 2009, issued a set of directives to all States and to ensure safety of schoolkids.

Unfortunately, the National Building Code of India 2005 and the directives remained only on paper.

Several unrecognised schools were allowed to function. Many were functioning in dangerous buildings and many have neither recognition from the School Education Department nor affiliation to the CBSE. Such schools are existing in congested localities without proper lighting, ventilation and fire safety. Many schools function right on busy roads, but without even a compound wall. Even godowns and commercial complexes have been converted into schools, he said.