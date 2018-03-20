CHENNAI:Srimath Andavan Swamigal alias Srirangam Ranga Ramanuja Maha Desikan (83), head of Andavan Ashramam passed away in Chennai on Monday after a brief illness. His mortal remains have been taken to Srirangam and the final rites would be held on Tuesday.

Srimath Andavan Swamigal

Born on June 3, 1935 at Srimushnam in Cuddalore district as Varaahan, he engaged in the study of Sastras at a very young age. Upon directives from Srimad Thirukkudanthai Andavan, Varaahan took sanyas on June 1, 1989 and from then on, he is called Sri Ranga Ramanuja Maha Desikan.

The Swamigal became well versed in Vedas and ‘Divya Prabhandham’ and was a versatile exponent in sculpture, sangeetham, alankara sastra, astrology (jyothisham), ayurveda etc. He used to profusely quote Tiruvalluvar, Kambar, Ilango and Subramanya Bharathi in his discourses.

CM’s condolences

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said Andavan Swamigal, during his pre-monastic days, served as Tamil teacher and took part in various seminars. During his tenure, he had efficiently managed the Srimath Andavan Arts and Science College, Veda Pada Sala and Gow Sala. He was engaged in social services too.AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran also condoled the demise of the Swamigal.

Path of a sage

Born on June 3, 1935 at Srimushnam in Cuddalore as Varaahan, he engaged in the study of Sastras at a young age. He took sanyas on June 1, 1989, upon directives from Srimad Thirukkudanthai Andavan