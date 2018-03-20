CHENNAI:Reeling out statistics from National Crime Records Bureau on crime against women and citing the selection of two Tamil Nadu police stations in the list of top 10 stations in India, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Monday that they indicated the better maintenance of law.

Refuting DMK’s charges, he said, “When compared to the national rate (51.4%) of crime against women, Tamil Nadu with 10.7% was lower by 40.7%.” He added 200 all-women police stations here accounted for 40 per cent of such stations in the country.