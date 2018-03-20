COIMBATORE: With information and evidence gleaned from the four accused of the Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar’s murder case, National Investigation Agency is in the process of collecting details of two more suspects for their alleged links to the murder.

Based on the material evidence collected from the houses of Syed Abuthakeer, S Subair, Mubarak and Saddam, police suspected the role of two more persons in Sasikumar’s murder. “The two persons are believed to have helped these four accused to murder Sasikumar. However, in order to ascertain their role, NIA is in the process of collecting the details of those persons,” sources privy to investigation told Express.

The NIA have retrieved the mobile numbers of the two suspects from the mobile phones seized from the accused persons and their family members. “The nature of work and their links with political outfits are also being collected by the NIA,” sources added.

After ascertaining their links in the murder case, NIA would arrest the duo after April 6, based on the judgement on the petition filed by the defence counsel on behalf of the accused persons.Meanwhile, family members of all four accused petitioned the Collector TN Hariharan demanding a stop to the alleged torture by National Investigation Agency in the name of raids. Speaking to reporters, Syed Abuthakeer’s wife Sumaya said that the police were constantly visiting their houses in the name of investigation.

“We were co-operating during the raids by the investigation agencies. But, they are trespassing other houses too and are deploying huge police strength during raids, which has created concern among the neighbours,” Sumaya said.

“Since we are living in a rental house, we may be asked to vacate the house anytime because of the continuous visits of police personnel. Police should reduce their strength at the time of raids and should allow us to live freely,” she demanded.