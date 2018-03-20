CHENNAI: Convicted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala left from Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail on Tuesday after getting a 15-day emergency parole (including journey period) following the demise of her husband Natarajan Maruthappa.

Sasikala, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru’s Parappanna Agrahara Jail is expected to travel to Thanjavur directly by road for the funeral.

Natarajan Maruthappa passed away on Tuesday at around 1.35 a.m. at the Gleneagles Global hospital in Chennai.

V K Sasikala walked out from Central Prison after she was granted an emergency parole. Photo by Nagesh Polali pic.twitter.com/DyqDcpybzO — Manjunath Shettar (@ManjuS_TNIE) March 20, 2018

According to the death certificate, the 76-year-old died due to multiple-organ failure.

READ HERE | M Natarajan, the man known for behind the screen political manipulations of AIADMK for over three decades is dead

Shanmuga Priyan, Chief Operation Officer, Gleneagles Global Health City, Chennai, released a statement, stating that every possible attempt was made to sustain his revival. However, despite their best efforts, he was unable to recover.

Natarajan had also undergone a liver and kidney transplant in 2017.

Sasikala is currently serving a four-year imprisonment and is lodged in central prison in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case. She was sent to Parappana Agrahara central prison in February last year.