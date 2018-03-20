MADURAI: VCK leader Thirumavalavan and 33 others were arrested near Madurai today morning, while they were on the way to protest against VHP's 'Rama Rajya Ratha Yatra'.

The ‘Rama Rajya Ratha Yatra’ was commenced by Sree Rama Dasa Mission Universal Society from Ayodhya and led by the leaders of the society. The yatra entered into Puliyarai in Tirunelveli today via Punalur in Kerala and would pass through Shengottai, Ilangi, Tenkasi, Kadayanalloor, Puliyangudi, Vasudevanalloor, Sivagiri proceeding to Rameshwaram via Rajapalayam and Madurai. On February 22, the yatra is moving to Kanyakumari through Tirunelveli.

As most of the opposition parties had criticized the yatra and protests were anticipated, the district Collector has imposed section 144 of CrPc (Criminal Procedure Code) across the Tirunelveli district from 6 pm on 19 March to 6 am on 23 March to maintain public peace and tranquility.

Political parties including DMK, MDMK, VCK, Naam Tamilar Katchi and various other Islamic political parties have been demanding the State government to not give permission for the yatra to enter into the State arguing that the procession would instigate communal tension.

#Visuals Rama Rajya Rath Yatra organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad reached Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli. pic.twitter.com/M2KoVoZE9a — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

In this situation, VCK leader Thirumavalavan was taken in preventive custody in A. Paraipatti near Thirumangalam around 7 am, said a senior police official from the district.

Meanwhile, totally 33 persons including cadres of Dravida Viduthalai Kazhagam were also arrested. Meanwhile, SDPI leader Dhehlan Baqavi and his functionaries were arrested in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district.