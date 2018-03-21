COIMBATORE: THE University Grants Commission has granted the topmost ‘Category I’ status to three universities from Tamil Nadu according to its Categorisation of Universities for Grant of Graded Autonomy Regulation of 2018.They are Alagappa University in Karaikudi, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Research Institute in Chennai and Shanmugha Arts, Science, Technology and Research Academy (SASTRA) in Thanjavur.

Anna University and University of Madras, both Chennai-based, have been placed in Category II.

A UGC meeting granted autonomy to 52 universities, with Category I status for 25 and Category II status for 27. Two of the Category I institutions are Central universities, 12 are State universities and 11 are deemed to be universities. The UGC grated autonomy to 10 colleges also.

Category I universities will now enjoy complete autonomy in various academic fields like opening off-campus centres, beginning new degree courses and in collaborative and twinning programmes. They will not have to approach the UGC for every new initiative. Universities with NAAC scores of 3.51 and above or are in the top 500 in world university rankings are eligible for the Category I status, while those with scores in the 3.26-3.5 range get the Category II status.

“This visionary policy of MHRD and UGC is a major transformation by the Modi government. It will raise the standards of university education in India and pave the way for the emergence of quality universities,” said S Vaidhaysubramaniam, Dean of SASTRA, a deemed to be university which has been placed in Category I. “SASTRA will utilise this landmark opportunity to further its research and teaching programmes,” he added.