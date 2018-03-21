MADURAI/CHENNAI:As Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Rama Rajya Rath Yatra, which started from Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, entered Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, it triggered fireworks both on the streets and in the Assembly. The yatra veered into Puliyarai in Tirunelveli after exiting Kerala at Punalur and reached Madurai by evening. The yatra passed through Shengottai, Ilanji, Tenkasi and Kadayanalloor amid protests from various parties. Police arrested over 600 people, including VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan in Madurai.

DMK working president M K Stalin raised the matter during zero hour in the Assembly, demanding the government to stop the yatra. However, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami maintained the government could not stop it as it was peaceful in the states through which it had already passed. After noisy scenes, all DMK members were evicted.

The 41-day yatra launched by Sree Rama Dasa Mission Universal Society was flagged off in Ayodhya on February 13. The yatra is set to cover about 6,000 km, to press various demands, including a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Various political parties, including DMK, MDMK, VCK and Naam Tamilar Katchi had asked the government not to let the yatra to enter the state.Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth weighed in: “People of the state are secular. The state government should ensure that rath yatra does not disturb communal harmony.”

Section 144

When the yatra was passing through Tirunelveli, District Collector Sandeep Nanduri imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code across the district to maintain public peace