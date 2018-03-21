CHENNAI:In a bid to curb quackery in the state, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar introduced the Tamil Nadu Private Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Amendment Act, 2018 in the Assembly on Tuesday.

As per the provision, every clinical establishment in the state shall register under the Act.The government constituted a committee in 2012 for making suitable amendments to the Tamil Nadu Private Clinical (Regulation) Act, 1997 and Clinical Establishment (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, the Central government Act. Based on the recommendations of the committee, the state bill has been amended.

After nearly six years, the government introduced the Bill in the Assembly. The provisions in the Bill make it mandatory that every clinical establishment, corporate and small, should get licence after registration from the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS). Presently, anyone can establish a clinic or a corporate hospital in the state.

Every clinical establishment should maintain minimum standards of facilities and services. Every clinical establishment in existence must register under this Act within nine months from the notified date.

The government shall cancel licence of the holders if they are convicted three times. Every establishment should also maintain medical records prescribed for the respective system of medicine.

Whoever contravenes any other provision of this Act or any condition of the registration shall be punishable with a fine ranging from `5,000 to `50,000.Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association and other doctors’ associations have welcomed the Bill.