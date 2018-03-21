CHENNAI:Expressing concern over the fluctuation of prices, AIADMK MLA VPB Paramasivam, representing the Vedasanthur segment, demanded that Tamil Nadu government focus on measures to step up production of cotton.

Taking part in the debate on the Budget in Assembly on Tuesday, he noted,“Spinning mills in Vedasanthur are facing closure because of the fluctuation in cotton prices. The mill-owners are saying that there are some hardships in importing cotton. So, more thrust must be given to augment cotton production,” he urged.

Referring to turning agricultural produces into value-added products, Paramasivam demanded that the State initiate steps to establish units in Vedasanthur to add value to such produces so that farmers could benefit.

Pointing out the recurring road accidents in his constituency, through which two national highway roads are meandering, he sought setting up of an accident and trauma care centre either at Vadamadurai or Vedasanthur.