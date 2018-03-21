Cadre of various opposition parties staging a protest against the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra in Vellore on Tuesday | Express

VELLORE: Opposing the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra that reached Tirunelveli district on Tuesday morning, members of various political parties and groups staged road blockade in various parts of Vellore.



Reacting to the detention of DMK working president M K Stalin, who had staged a protest in Chennai condemning the State government for granting permission for the yathra, over 150 functionaries of the party blocked roads in Ranipet, Jolarpet, Arcot and Sathuvachari.

VCK functionaries also staged a protest in Anna Salai on Tuesday against the detention of VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, who had staged a protest, condemning the government for allowing the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra to enter Tamil Nadu.

Protesting against the government’s decision regarding the rath yathra, functionaries of Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam (TMMK) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) blocked the road near Makkan signal.

Meanwhile, president of BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit Tamilisai Soundararajan, who attended a function in Ambur, told newspersons that Ram Rajya Rath Yatra passed peacefully in other States and no ruckus was created in those states.