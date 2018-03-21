NEW DELHI: The CRPF today said its jawan arrested for allegedly vandalising a statue of rationalist leader Periyar in Tamil Nadu was undergoing psychiatric treatment since February, and has been suspended after the incident came to light.

The paramilitary, in a statement issued here, said Head Constable S Senthil Kumar was under treatment at a force hospital in Hyderabad since February 12 for "schizophrenia".

"He was on 30 days leave at his native place in Tamil Nadu from March 14," the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said.

"The individual has been placed under suspension, pending enquiry in the case," it said.

After the opposition DMK raised the vandalisation issue in the state assembly, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said today the jawan was posted in Chhatisgarh and had come to his native Viduthi village on leave.

He was held after examination of the CCTV footage from the area, the CM said.

The statue of EV Ramasamy, also known as 'Periyar', in Viduthi village in that district was found decapitated on March 19.

The chief minister warned of strict action against those vandalising statues of leaders and described as "condemnable" the recent incidents of desecration of Periyar statues in Vellore and Pudukottai districts.