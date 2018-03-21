CHENNAI: Minister for Information Kadambur Raju on Tuesday told the Assembly that the government was taking steps to upgrade the MGR Government Film and Television Institute at Taramani as a university soon. Founded in 1945, the institute is one of the three key film institutes in the country, the other two each at Pune and Kolkata.

Replying to a question from H Vasanthkumar (Congress) who wanted to know whether the government would start a new film institute at Nanguneri, the minister said, “When the MGR Film Institute is upgraded, the government will definitely consider starting its constituent institutes in other parts of the State.” The minister said, “In the entire country, only MGR Film Institute offers six Bachelor of Visual Arts degree courses – in Cinematography, Digital Intermediate, Audiography, Direction and Screenplay Writing, Film Editing and in Animation and Visual Effects. Besides, lowest fee is collected from students.”