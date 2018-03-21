CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday informed the state assembly that there was neither any alliance nor support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"There is no alliance with or support to the BJP," Palaniswami said in the assembly.

CM remarks come amidst criticism from opposition parties on being soft on the Centre over the setting up of Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

On March 15, the state assembly unanimously passed a resolution that urged the Centre to constitute the board and Cauvery Water Monitoring Committee.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MPs have been staging protests on the Parliament premises over the same issue.

The top court on February 16 ordered the central government to set up the CMB and the committee within six weeks.

However, the apex court's verdict decreased Tamil Nadu's share in the water body, much to the dismay of the people of the state.