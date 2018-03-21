CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the government pleader to get instructions by March 23 on a Public Interest Litigation opposing the action of police in insisting on hotels to close down by 10 pm.

A Bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose gave the directive when a PIL from R Ganesh Prabhu, an advocate, came up on Tuesday.

According to petitioner, neither the Tamil Nadu Catering Establishment Act nor the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishment Act restricted the timings for running restaurants and hotels.The police order not to keep the hotels and restaurants open after 10 pm is not in line with the statutory rules, the petitioner contended.

He sent a legal notice to the DGP on September 19, 2015 and a reminder on December 7, the same year. There was no response till date.He referred to the GOs dated March 22, 2017 and the earlier one dated March 23, 2016, which permitted all shops and establishments to keep open all 365 days. These two GOs were violated by police by their action. There is no law that the police authorities could explicitly put forth to prove their claim as bona fide.

In Maharashtra, shops and other establishments are allowed to remain open 24X7 on all 365 days in a year, petitioner pointed out and prayed the court to restrain police from interfering with the business timings of hotels and restaurants without following the due process of law.