CHENNAI:Condemning the arrest of leaders of various political parties and organisations for protesting against VHP’s rath yatra, the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Monday asked the Tamil Nadu government to take appropriate action against the communal forces instead of believing that showing loyalty to BJP was its only duty.

K Balakrishnan, State secretary, CPM, said, “The Tamil Nadu government should give up believing that its only duty is to show loyalty to the BJP. It must crack down on communal outfits and persons involving in wrongdoings in order to maintain law and order.”

He condemned the arrest of the leaders who staged protests against the yatra and the eviction of DMK working president M K Stalin and his party MLAs from the Assembly when they raised the issue.

Balakrishnan appealed to his party’s district units to organise protests against permitting the yatra and arrest of leaders of political parties and organisations.