CHENNAI: The process for setting up new sand quarries in Tamil Nadu has been initiated by floating online tenders. Shortage of sand will ease soon and surveillance on quarries and yards will be strengthened, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami told the Assembly on Wednesday.

Intervening during the debate on the Budget, he reiterated that sale of sand will strictly be done by the government to ensure that there are no irregularities in the trade.

After deciding that government itself should handle sale of sand, steps were taken to operate new quarries, for which tenders were invited as per guidelines 15 days ago, but there were takers for only a few quarries. Tenders will be floated again for the rest of the quarries tomorrow (on Thursday), Palaniswami, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, said.

He said the operation of quarries and activities at the stock yard will be brought under surveillance. According to him, “the CCTV cameras are to be installed at lifting points. GPS instruments will be fitted in vehicles that ferry sand from lifting points to the yard, which will also be monitored using CCTV cameras.” If sand quarries are opened, it will ease shortage and make available adequate quantity, he hoped.

Referring to import of sale from overseas, he said tenders are to be invited online for the purpose, but only the government will sell sand. Once the material reaches either Chennai or Thoothukudi (harbour), the government will take control and sell it to customers.