NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) plea challenging the allotment of ‘Pressure Cooker’ symbol to the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam party (AMMK), launched by MLA TTV Dinakaran, next week.

On March 9, the Delhi High Court had directed the Election Commission of India to allot a symbol and a suitable name for the rebel AIADMK faction led by Dhinakaran.

Meanwhile, TTV launched his party AMMA and announced that the party symbol would be ‘Pressure Cooker’.

During the High Court hearing, Dhinakaran had submitted that he needed a temporary name and symbol for his group to interact with the electorate in the eventuality of elections to local bodies or any other polls held before his claim to the party’s symbol was decided.

Dhinakaran had won the by-elections held in RK Nagar Assembly constituency in December last year under the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol, with a margin of over 40,000 votes.

FERA case: no sharing of records with TTV

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate has informed the Madras High Court it cannot share copies of official documents, including the case diary, to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran in connection with the 1996 FERA case filed against him. When the criminal revision petition by Dhinakaran came up yesterday before Justice M V Muralidaran, the ED filed a counter affidavit stating that the documents sought by the accused to defend himself in the two-decade-old case cannot be provided to him as doing so is barred under the CrPC.