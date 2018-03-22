COIMBATORE: Miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at BJP district president CR Nandakumar’s house located on Masakkalipalayam road near Hopes college in the city in the early hours on Wednesday. No one was injured. This is second such incident within a month targeting the BJP.

According to sources, two unidentified persons rode past the house on a two wheeler and one of them hurled a petrol bomb at 2.47 am on Wednesday. Following the incident, Nandakumar’s mother woke up and informed him. Later, with the help of local residents, fire was doused off. No one was injured in the incident. However, the car owned by Nandakumar was partially damaged.

As news about the incident spread, party cadres started gathering in front of the house. They went on a road roko protest seeking police to arrest the accused.

“We suspect the role of members of an outfit supporting Periyar behind the incident. It may be revenge for vandalising the Periyar statue in Pudukottai,” said Nandakumar.

Police Commissioner K Periaiah and Deputy Commissioner S Lakshmi arrived and carried out the investigation. They also lifted CCTV footage from the scene.

On March 7, a petrol bomb was hurled at the BJP office. It was a day after the Party’s leader H Raja commented that statues of late Dravidian leader Periyar must be removed from the public places in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with the BJP district president CR Nandakumar, BJP State president Tamilisai Soundarrajan said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami should give special attention into the incident of hurling petrol bomb at CR Nandakumar’s car.

“This incident could have been averted by the intelligence wing by giving a prior information to him. Despite attacks against them is increasing, several party leaders in the State remain mute spectators and are yet to issue statement against the accused. This has shown that the BJP party and its functionaries are the victim every time,” said Tamilisai.