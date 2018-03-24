CHENNAI:A study conducted by Samakalvi Iyakkam, an NGO that works for the rights of marginalised children, has found that 22 per cent of schools run by the State government do not have Science and Maths teachers at the high school level.

The study observed that the vacancies should be filled at the earliest to ensure access to quality and equitable higher education and also to reach out to students aspiring to join medical and paramedical science courses.

Also, in the last two decades, the Tamil Nadu government has upgraded only 16 per cent schools to high and higher secondary levels, the study found. Findings of the study titled ‘Anaivarukkum Ugantha Palli Arasu Palli’ (Government school is the best for all) was released on Friday.The study was conducted between July and September 2017 in 18 government schools in nine districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur,Vellore, Dharmapuri, Salem, Tiruchy, Villupuram, Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli.

The study also found that 28 per cent of students travelled around five km to reach school. Also 56 per cent of the students travelled one to three km to go to school.

Citing another study conducted by the NGO, Christi Raj, advocacy coordinator of the organisation, said “There are over 29,000 primary schools and over 14,000 middle schools, but high or higher secondary schools numbered only over 5,000 each. When there is at least one primary school in every village, there is only one high school or higher secondary school for every five to six village panchayats.”

“This is against the Education Policy Note 2016-2017, that aims at 100% retention and enrolment. This indicates the low priority given by the government to the educational needs of marginalised children.”

