AIADMK cadre at the launch of water pandal, an initiative by the party to provide drinking water to the needy during summer, at the party headquarters | p jawahar

CHENNAI:AIADMK deputy coordinator K P Munusamy on Friday released a handbook for the aspirants of NEET/JEE in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. The handbook can be downloaded from www.ammakalviyagam.in. This would help the students who cannot afford to get specialised coaching for these examinations.

Former secretary of AIADMK IT wing ‘Aspire’ K Swaminathan, who is also the founder and CEO of Aspire-Edu Ventures, was instrumental in bringing out the handbook. Last year, through the website www.ammakalviyagam.in, he arranged for hosting over 1,500 video lessons for the NEET/JEE aspirants. These lessons were prepared in consultation with renowned professors across the country.