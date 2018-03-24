RAMANATHAPURAM: After some students from Paramakudi erased the Hindi script written on the newly-planted milestones on the Madurai-Rameswaram National Highway last week, the Youth Wing Secretary of MDMK spray-painted the Hindi scripts on about ten milestones on the highway, near Ramanathapuram, on Thursday.

MDMK functionary Aru Subramanian also wrote Tamil Mann (Tamil land) and Tamilanda on the milestone. “These milestones were newly-planted, ahead of the implementation of the four-lane highway project. We cannot allow the Centre to promote Hindi by collecting tax from the people of non-Hindi speaking States,” he said.

“The centre is trying to announce Hindi as the national language. I am ready to face any legal action for erasing the Hindi script. But the Centre should be ready for another anti-Hindi protest,” he said.



“Using Hindi is the policy decision of the Centre. Since many north-Indian pilgrims are coming to Rameswaram, we used the Hindi on this route. We usually avoid writing in Hindi in the areas where we face opposition. We will file a complaint,” said an NHAI official.