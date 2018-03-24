CHENNAI:Stating that his government faced unprecedented trials and tribulations during the past year and by overcoming them it has successfully stepped into the second year, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday exuded confidence that those who had left the AIADMK under some illusion would return to the parental party very soon.

“The children of Amma (J Jayalalithaa), who have left us under the influence of some illusion, will return to their home definitely and will work for realising the dreams of Amma,” the Chief Minister said, addressing a function organised here to celebrate the first anniversary of his government.Quoting a song from one of the films of the late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran, stressing the importance of being united, Palaniswami said, “I appeal to the party cadre to stand united without falling prey to the evil designs of betrayers.”

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami at a function to mark the anniversary of his government, in the city on Friday; CM and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam at an exhibition showcasing government’s achievements | p jawahar

He thanked all those who have helped his government overcome all obstacles for the past one year, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, ministers, MPs, MLAs and party cadre and officials.

The Chief Minister said that from February 16 last till date, he had cleared 5,746 files. During the past one year, he had inaugurated 38,339 works completed at a total cost of Rs 17,619 crore and laid foundation for 7,408 works to be implemented at a cost of Rs 14,476 crore.

Giving a detailed account on the achievements of his government during the past one year with statistics for many key departments, the CM said that of all schemes, the Kudimaramathu Scheme was very important because it was aimed at increasing the storage capacity of water resources, which would help farmers in getting water for irrigation in time. After a gap of 83 years, the Mettur dam was being desilted and once the works were over, the dam would be able to store 15 tmcft of water in addition to the existing capacity.

Palaniswami said the people had understood that this government was serving them without any fanfare. He also expressed confidence that the Centre would honour the Supreme Court verdict on the formation of the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.People are keenly observing our government. The opposition parties are finding fault with this government just to show their existence. Those who are coming to politics with a view to gaining some profit would vanish like thorny shrub, he observed.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said certain forces are trying to swallow this movement. “But the party cadre are ever ready to thwart the designs of these forces. No one can ever touch the AIADMK until the loyal cadre are with us,” he said.

“There are some new entrants to politics. Those who were never worried about the problems faced by people are now brooding over the trouble in system. Some others have become sudden opinion-makers (Karuthu Kandasamikal). The people would give zero marks to these people in the coming days,” Panneerselvam said, mounting a veiled attack on actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, who recently made their foray into politics.

“We will not let anyone — opposition parties as well as betrayers — do any harm to this government and we will extend our full cooperation to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami,” he asserted.

The Chief Minister released a souvenir tilted ‘One year achievement’ as a proof of good governance in the path of Amma to mark the completion of the year of the government led by him.