CHENNAI: Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha and senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Friday charged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government in Andhra Pradesh had been acting against Tamils for long, while ruling out the possibility of supporting the no-confidence motion moved by it against the NDA government at the Centre.

Joining issue with DMK working president M K Stalin on the Cauvery issue, Thambidurai, in a statement here, wondered how Stalin was unable to gauge the political rivalry between YSR Congress and TDP in Andhra Pradesh, where general elections to the State Assembly are just one year away. “While YSR Congress leader Jaganmohan Reddy moved a no-trust motion against the NDA government demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu too followed suit, having an eye on the Assembly elections. How come Stalin tell AIADMK to support these parties that are clashing with each other for political gains in their State?” he said.

He said Naidu government had been arresting Tamil workers and foisting cases against them by implicating them in red sanders issue. He also alleged that the bodies of a group of Tamil workers, who were killed in an encounter by Andhra Pradesh Police, were found in a lake in the neighbouring State. After the TDP government was formed in Andhra Pradesh, so far 10,664 Tamils had been arrested and many killed. “The AIADMK will devise its own strategy for winning the State’s rights in Cauvery issue and Stalin need not worry about that,” he added.